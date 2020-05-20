Left Menu
Development News Edition

New infections mar South Korean students' return to school

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 12:57 IST
New infections mar South Korean students' return to school
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The discovery of new coronavirus cases in two students marred the reopening of South Korean schools on Wednesday, forcing 75 high schools to turn pupils away amid fears among some teachers that it was unsafe for classes to resume. Some students were sent home almost as soon as they had walked through their school gates for the first time this year after the two high school seniors tested positive in Incheon on Wednesday morning, the education ministry said.

The beginning of the spring semester had been postponed several times since March as South Korea battled the first large coronavirus outbreak outside China, with classes held online. But with daily coronavirus cases sharply down since a February peak, most of South Korea's 2,356 high schools reopened under new health protocols to prevent the spread of the disease. All schools will reopen in stages between May 20 and June 1.

Teachers with thermometers and hand sanitizers welcomed seniors at school gates, checking each student for signs of fever. Some of the 17-18 year-olds put their arms around their friends' shoulders as they were reunited, only for teachers to tell them to keep their distance. Private sanitation contractors on motorcycles drove back and forth spraying disinfectant.

Under the new sanitation rules, students and teachers must wear masks except at mealtimes and clean their desks, which will be spaced 1 meter (3 feet) apart. Some teachers are unhappy with the arrangements. One told Reuters on condition of anonymity that certain rules - such as setting specific times of the day when students can use the bathroom - were "practically impossible to implement".

"I feel like we're carrying a time bomb," said the high school teacher in Gyeonggi Province. The education ministry keeps track of whether teachers or students have a fever using an online self-diagnostic system and anyone with a temperature over 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 degrees Fahrenheit) must stay home.

If any student tests positive for the virus, the entire school will switch to online classes for at least two weeks. Korea has reported 11,110 coronavirus cases, with 263 deaths.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rohini jail official tested positive, third instance in one week

An official of Rohini jail was tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, four days after a staff member and 15 inmates were found infected with the virus. A Tihar jail official confirmed that the person living next to the infected person in ...

Australia opens up domestic life further as China dispute lingers

Australian officials announced a raft of plans on Wednesday to speed up the resumption of public life to boost the ailing economy amid a diplomatic spat with major trading partner China.The government is also talking with Australian univers...

H-1B visa holders do not adversely affect US workers: think-tank report

The H-1B visa-holders, a majority of them Indian IT professionals, do not adversely affect Americans, according to new research, which also suggests that the presence of foreign workforce having such visas boost employment among other worke...

Cricket-Pakistan to send combined squad for 'bio-secure' England tour - CEO

Pakistan plans to send a 25-man squad to England in July to meet the demands of playing an entire tour in a bio-secure bubble, Pakistan Cricket Board PCB chief executive Wasim Khan told Reuters.Pakistan is scheduled to play three tests in A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020