Britain ready to support Rolls-Royce employees over job cuts

Britain ready to support Rolls-Royce employees over job cutsReuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:13 IST
Britain's government stands ready to help those affected by a plan at engine maker Rolls-Royce to cut at least 9,000 jobs, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
The spokesman said that although the plan to cut more than a sixth of Rolls-Royce's workforce was distressing news for employees, the government would be ready to help them and would work with Rolls-Royce and other companies on supporting the sector.
