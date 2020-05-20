Left Menu
Stand in solidarity to preserve Africa’s hard-won progress, urges UN chief

The UN chief elaborated on the coronavirus’ potential to aggravate long-standing inequalities and heighten hunger, malnutrition and vulnerability to disease, saying “much hangs in the balance”.  

Updated: 20-05-2020 22:32 IST
Mr Guterres echoed his call for a global response package amounting to some 10 per cent of the world's gross domestic product and advocated for "across-the-board debt standstill", followed by targeted debt relief.

The coronavirus pandemic threatens the hard-earned gains Africans have made throughout the continent, the UN chief said on Wednesday, urging the world to stand in solidarity with the people, "now, and for recovering better".

At the virtual launch of a UN briefing paper focusing on the impact of COVID-19 across Africa, Secretary-General António Guterres pointed out that citizens across the continent have done much to advance their own well-being, detailing strong economic growth, an on-going digital revolution, and a bold free-trade area agreement.

But, he added, "the pandemic threatens African progress".

The UN chief elaborated on the coronavirus' potential to aggravate long-standing inequalities and heighten hunger, malnutrition and vulnerability to disease, saying "much hangs in the balance".

Demand for Africa's commodities, together with tourism and remittances, are in decline, he observed. "The opening of the trade zone has been pushed back – and millions could be pushed into extreme poverty".

Moreover, the virus has taken more than 2,500 African lives: "Vigilance and preparedness are critical", underscored Mr Guterres.

'Spectrum of urgent challenges'Noting that while UN agencies, country teams, peacekeeping operations and humanitarian workers continue to provide support, "a spectrum of urgent challenges", require more urgent assistance.

"We are calling for international action to strengthen Africa's health systems, maintain food supplies, avoid a financial crisis, support education, protect jobs, keep households and businesses afloat, and cushion the continent against lost income and export earnings", the UN chief spelt out.

Mr Guterres echoed his call for a global response package amounting to some 10 per cent of the world's gross domestic product and advocated for "across-the-board debt standstill", followed by targeted debt relief.

As African countries require quick, equal and affordable access to any eventual vaccine and treatment, Mr Guterres recalled his appeal last month to support the Global Collaboration to Accelerate the Development, Production and Equitable Access to new COVID-19 Tools.

"It will also be essential for African countries to sustain their efforts to silence the guns and address violent extremism", he continued, noting that upcoming elections "offer potential milestones for stability and peace".

Women and youth

The UN chief underscored that as women will be central to every aspect of the response, stimulus packages must prioritize increasing social protection and putting cash in their hands."Many difficult decisions will need to be taken as the pandemic unfolds, and it will be essential to retain the trust and participation of citizens throughout", Mr Guterres said.

Moreover, African youth must be empowered, and human rights respected.

Looking ahead

The UN chief underscored his message to the international community that "failure to respond quickly and adequately could jeopardize progress towards Silencing the Guns by 2020 and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and Africa's Agenda 2063".

Meanwhile, various political processes and elections in the coming months offer potential milestones for stability and peace.

"Despite the impact of COVID-19, the African Union has demonstrated unwavering commitment for continued operations", he stated.

And on the part of the UN, Mr Guterres said that its field presences continue to protect civilians, undertake community outreach while strictly adhering to host-countries' COVID-19-related measures and remain actively engaged with parties to peace negotiations.

In closing, he asserted that Africa was still in the early days of coronavirus infection, compared with other continents, warning that disruption could escalate quickly.

"Ending the pandemic in Africa is essential for ending it across the world", concluded the Secretary-General.

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

