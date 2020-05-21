Soccer-Another Dynamo Dresden player tests positive for COVID-19

German second division club Dynamo Dresden, where the entire squad is nearing the end of a 14-day quarantine after three players tested positive for COVID-19, say a fourth player plus a staff member have returned positive tests. However, the club said health authorities had not extended the collective quarantine and that only the infected pair would be isolated.

The club said that all other members, including the three players who had previously tested positive, had returned negative results in the fifth batch of testing and could begin group training on Saturday. The club announced its first positive case on May 4 followed by two more five days later. At that point, the local authority, which has the final say, ordered the entire squad to be quarantined, forcing two Dresden matches to be postponed. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)