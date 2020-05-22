Comcast's Universal Studios Orlando park to reopen on June 5

Comcast's Universal Studios Orlando park to reopen on June 5Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 01:11 IST
Comcast Corp's Universal Studios Orlando theme park will reopen to the public at reduced capacity on June 5, the company said on Thursday. Universal Studios is the first of the major theme parks in Florida to announce reopening plans. Walt Disney Co, which owns Disney World, reopened the Disney Springs shopping area in Orlando yesterday but the park remains closed.
Universal Studios made the announcement during an Orange County, Florida Economic Recovery Task Force meeting attended by county and health department officials and community leaders. The Economic Recovery Task Force approved Universal's plans during the meeting. Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Universal Parks & Resorts John Sprouls said that Universal will implement staggered parking lots, temperature checks, mobile food ordering and require guests and employees to wear masks.
Sprouls also said that the theme park will close interactive play areas for children in an effort to reduce physical contact between visitors.
- READ MORE ON:
- Walt Disney Co
- John Sprouls
- Florida
- Orange County
- Orlando
- Disney World
- Disney Springs
ALSO READ
Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle
Mixed martial arts-Fighters tested on arrival ahead of UFC return in Florida
Atlanta FaZe can claim No. 1 spot with Florida series win
Firefighters continue battling fires in Florida Panhandle
In one Florida school district, virtual school is not a virtual vacation