Left Menu
Development News Edition

China to bolster disease control system in post-virus overhaul

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 22-05-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 13:22 IST
China to bolster disease control system in post-virus overhaul

China will strengthen its disease control centres and improve the deployment of resources to resolve shortcomings in its health system exposed by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the state planning agency said on Friday. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said great progress had been made in the "people's war" against the coronavirus, but it had "also exposed a large number of shortcomings and systemic problems in the prevention and control of major epidemics".

National- and provincial-level Centres for Disease Control (CDCs) would focus on building up their capacity to detect epidemics, and would also be entrusted to draw up rapid response plans to tackle outbreaks, the commission said. The agency also promised to upgrade biosafety labs run by the CDCs and build labs in more cities. It would also provide better equipped hospitals in rural regions.

It said it would "adjust" the deployment of existing medical resources but did not mention additional funding. The novel coronavirus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. It has infected more than 5 million people globally and killed more than 332,000.

Much blame for the pandemic has been put on the slow response of authorities in Wuhan. One study estimated infections could have been cut by 95% if authorities had locked down the city three weeks earlier. Senior government adviser Zhong Nanshan, an expert on coronaviruses, told Reuters in February that China's CDCs needed independent powers to declare emergencies and take the lead in mobilising responses to outbreaks.

Even before this outbreak, experts and legislators were urging the central government to give regions more power and resources to respond more quickly to health crises. Cai Weiping, an HIV specialist from Guangdong province, proposed last year that local authorities needed powers to issue epidemic warnings and take action independently.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Policeman recovers from COVID-19 in Himachal

A policeman in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district, who had tested positive for coronavirus, has recovered, officials said on Friday. However, the police station where he is posted will remain sealed for some more days, they said.The head con...

COVID death toll in Delhi climbs to 208; highest spike of 660 cases take total to over 12K

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 208, while 660 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, the biggest single-day spike here, authorities said. The total number of cases in the city now stands at 12,319 The previous...

Rope carrying essentials a lifeline for home-quarantined family of 'corona warrior'

Isolated in their two-room rented flat after her husband tested positive for COVID-19, the lifeline of 32-year-old Rashmi and her two children has been a rope by which milk, vegetable and other essential items are supplied to them every mor...

CICSE board to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams from July 1 to 14: Officials.

CICSE board to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams from July 1 to 14 Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020