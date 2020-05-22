Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 14:38 IST
COVID death toll in Delhi climbs to 208; highest spike of 660 cases take total to over 12K

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 208, while 660 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, the biggest single-day spike here, authorities said. The total number of cases in the city now stands at 12,319 The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 571 -- was recorded on May 21.

This is the first time in Delhi that over 600 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day. Thursday was the third consecutive day, when 500 or more fresh cases were recorded in a day in the national capital.

In a bulletin issued on Friday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 208, and the total number of cases mounted to 12,319. It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Thursday, the the total number of cases stood at 11,659, including 194 deaths.  With 660 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has climbed to 12,319.  Facing criticism for “under reporting” COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government recently had issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus. As many as 5,897 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 6,214 active cases, the Delhi health department said.

A total of 1,60,255 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it said. Total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 2881, it said.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, out of the total 12,319 cases recorded so far, at least 1,835 are admitted at various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar, adding 169 of them are in ICU and 27 on ventilators.  The number of containment zones in Delhi has been increased to 79 from 64 till Thursday. Recently, the Delhi health secretary had flagged to district authorities that despite rising number of cases in Delhi, the number of containment zones were gradually reducing.

She had directed all district magistrates to make containment zones as per government guidelines..

