Left Menu
Development News Edition

George Soros says coronavirus threatens EU's survival

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 14:45 IST
George Soros says coronavirus threatens EU's survival

George Soros, the billionaire financier, has cautioned that the European Union's survival was threatened by the novel coronavirus unless it could issue perpetual bonds or "consols" to help weak members such as Italy.

"If the EU is unable to consider it now, it may not be able to survive the challenges it currently confronts," Soros said in a transcript of a question-and-answer session emailed to reporters. "This is not a theoretical possibility; it may be the tragic reality." Soros said the EU would have to maintain its AAA credit rating to issue such debt - and thus have to have tax raising powers to cover the cost of the bonds - so suggested it could simply authorise the taxes rather than imposing them.

"There is a solution," said Soros, who earned fame by betting against the pound in 1992. "The taxes only have to be authorized; they don’t need to be implemented." Asked about Brexit, Soros said he was particularly worried about Italy: "What would be left of Europe without Italy?"

"The relaxation of state aid rules, which favour Germany, has been particularly unfair to Italy, which was already the sick man of Europe and then the hardest hit by COVID-19," Soros said. Soros used Quantum Fund in 1992 to bet successfully that sterling was overvalued against the Deutsche Mark, forcing then-British Prime Minister John Major to pull the pound out of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM).

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

We've made no commitment on South Africa tour: BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal

The BCCI has not made any commitment to tour South Africa in August and there have only been discussions about such a possibility, Board treasurer Arun Dhumal said on Friday, denying Cricket South Africas claims of a confirmation. CSA Direc...

John Krasinski’s 'Some Good News' acquired by ViacomCBS

Hollywood star John Krasinski has struck a deal with ViacomCBS to license his popular digital series Some Good News. As per the deal, the series format and short-form content will appear across a number of Viacom and&#160;CBS&#160;propertie...

Bengal suffered losses of over Rs 1 lakh crore due to 'Amphan': Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said West Bengal has suffered losses of more than Rs 1 lakh crore due to super cyclonic storm Amphan, which has killed 80 people and left thousands homeless in the state. After conducting an aerial s...

Soccer-Danish club opens first-ever 'virtual grandstand' for fans amid pandemic

Fans may not be allowed to support their club at stadiums when Denmarks Superliga season resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic but AGF Aarhus will allow them to be present at Ceres Park to cheer their team on, albeit virtually. Third-placed Aa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020