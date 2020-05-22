EasyJet chairman says proxy votes show founder lost key challenge

EasyJet chairman says proxy votes show founder lost key challengeReuters | London | Updated: 22-05-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 15:08 IST
EasyJet said founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou had failed in his attempt to oust the CEO, chairman, CFO and another director, preliminary results of a shareholder vote showed.
"Based on the proxy votes lodged with our registrar before the meeting, we expect all four resolutions put to the meeting to be defeated," chairman John Barton said.
