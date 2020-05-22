UK PM Johnson could meet U.S. President Trump at G7 - The Sun

UK PM Johnson could meet U.S. President Trump at G7 - The SunReuters | London | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:21 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could travel to the United States to meet President Donald Trump at a G7 meeting next month, The Sun newspaper reported.
A G7 meeting is scheduled for June 10, originally at Camp David in the United States. Downing Street said it was in close contact with the White House about the summit and would look at the details when they come out.
