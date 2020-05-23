Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Aarogya Setu App users cross 2 cr mark in UP’

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-05-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 18:33 IST
‘Aarogya Setu App users cross 2 cr mark in UP’

The Aarogya Setu app is being continuously used in Uttar Pradesh with the number of people having downloaded it till date touching two crore, an official said on Saturday. "As per the information from this App, 82 persons were infected while 45 have been discharged after treatment. As many as 1,079 are in home quarantine,” Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

He added that so far, over 2 crore people have downloaded the App and 30,994 people have been called. The principal health secretary also said a large number of migrant workers are coming from other states with ASHA workers having surveyed 7.44 lakh of them so far.

“Of these, 844 appeared to have corona symptoms and their samples have been taken for testing,” he said. "If no COVID-19 symptom is found in migrant workers, they are sent for a 21-day home quarantine. If found symptomatic, they are tested. On testing positive for infection, they are given treatment," he said.

Members of the village and colony monitoring committees are keeping a close watch on migrant workers, and ensuring that home quarantine is strictly adhered to, he said. "If we strictly adhere to home quarantine and the migrant workers discharge their social responsibilities, the infection would be controlled," Prasad added.

"A total of 8,112 samples were tested on Friday. We will soon touch the 10,000 mark for testing. As many as 836 pools were tested, of which 143 pools tested positive," he said. The principal secretary also talked of domestic flights resuming from May 25.

“The protocol for fliers will be issued by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry. The passengers will have to follow the protocol of the destination state,” said Prasad, adding those coming to UP will have to go for home quarantine. Anyone coming to UP for two days along with return ticket, he will be spared quarantine on production of return ticket, he said.

Prasad also said emergency services have started in over 2,500 private hospitals in the state. NCC cadets and volunteers of NSS, Nehru Yuva Kendra and Yuvak Mangal Dal are being enlisted in COVID Volunteer Force, mandated to spread mass awareness about COVID.

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-'Everesting' world record falls twice in four days

When retired pro cyclist Phil Gaimon spent nearly eight hours climbing the equivalent height of Mount Everest, he had hoped he might have more than four days to enjoy his world record. That was not the case though as his Everesting world re...

Iran warns US not to interfere with Venezuela oil shipment

Irans president on Saturday warned the United States not to interfere with a shipment of oil bound for Venezuela after the South American nation said it would provide an armed escort for the tankers. In a statement posted on his website, Ha...

Shalimar Paints to foray into 'hygiene segment', to introduce sanitisers, disinfectants

Shalimar Paints on Saturday said it will foray into the hygiene segment by introducing sanitisers and disinfectants under the brand name of CLEAN. The board of Shalimar Paints, in a meeting held on Saturday,&#160;approved the diversificatio...

Sikkim reports first COVID-19 case as Delhi returnee tests positive

Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 case on Saturday as a 25-year-old student who recently returned from Delhi tested positive for the disease, a senior official said. The sample of the student was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020