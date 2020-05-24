Left Menu
Science News Roundup: Coronavirus vaccine safe in early trial

24-05-2020
Science News Roundup: Coronavirus vaccine safe in early trial
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Coronavirus vaccine safe in early trial, hydroxychloroquine may increase death risk

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Coronavirus vaccine appears safe in first-in-human trial Children with COVID-19 may have lower infectivity than adults, UK scientists say

Children have milder COVID-19 symptoms than adults and the balance of evidence suggests they may also have lower susceptibility and infectivity than adults, scientists advising the British government has said. As Europe and the United States start to return to work after lockdowns imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, world leaders are trying to work out when it is safe for children and students to get back to their studies.

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus vaccine safe in early trial

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Coronavirus vaccine safe in early trial, hydroxychloroquine may increase death riskThe following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and ...
