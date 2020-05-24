Left Menu
Development News Edition

India will have to play key role in mass production of coronavirus vaccine: France

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 14:19 IST
India will have to play key role in mass production of coronavirus vaccine: France
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

India will have an important role to play in the mass production of medicines and vaccines for coronavirus infection once the treatment for the deadly disease is found, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain has said. Dozens of researchers across the globe are racing against time to come out with a vaccine for coronavirus that has infected nearly five million people and killed over 3,30,000 globally.

"It is very important for states to coordinate if we want the COVID-19 vaccine and/or medicines to be produced and distributed equitably worldwide. India will have an important role to play as a producer of medicines and vaccines," French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain told PTI in an interview. India is a leading manufacturer of vaccines and generic drugs globally. Several research institutes in India are also working on separate programs to find a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The French Ambassador's comments also came in the backdrop of efforts by a large number of countries as well as the 27-nation European Union to ensure equitable access to any vaccine or medicine for the treatment of coronavirus infection through their mass production under voluntary patenting. The issue figured prominently at the recent two-day conference of the World Health Organisation where many countries pressed for making the vaccine available to all countries and not only to those who have deep pockets.

"France and India have supported the European resolution (at the WHO) for universal, timely and equitable access to all necessary products for countering the pandemic, and underscored the role of extensive immunization against COVID-19 as a global public good," he said. Since the coronavirus crisis broke out, India has been pitching for a coordinated global approach in containing the pandemic. India has already supplied 446 million Hydroxychloroquine tablets and 1.54 billion Paracetamol tablets to 133 countries, drawing praise from a number of global leaders.

Last week, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the coronavirus pandemic has reaffirmed India's role as a "pharmacy of the world". In the interview, Lenain also said that the coronavirus crisis has shown that France and India's push for multilateralism is the right option for the current century.

"None of the major issues that structure the future of the world like healthcare and environment can be dealt with in an isolated manner," he said. "I am delighted that the reform of the WHO, which France encourages, has found favor in India. India and France have coordinated well and continue to do so. However, we can do much more together," he said.

The COVID-19 crisis has shown the importance of international cooperation on humanitarian issues and the two strategic partners have been working together under the G20 as well as in the WHO on finding ways to check the spread of the coronavirus, the ambassador said. He also said that France is "very grateful" to India for allowing the export of certain critical drugs for treating patients in intensive care.

Asked whether there was a need for a global investigation to find the origin of the coronavirus, Lenain said, "Post-crisis, there will, of course, be a time for analyzing the alert mechanism to see how it can be improved."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Stubble burning in Punjab may worsen air quality

The air quality in Punjab is expected to deteriorate as the farmers in Chatiwind village have started to burn the stubble post the harvest season, which had improved due to imposition of nationwide lockdown by the Centre to contain the spre...

Former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar tests positive for coronavirus

Former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar has been diagnosed with coronavirus. After testing positive for the COVID-19, Umar is self-isolating at home. It appears to be a mild strain of the virus, ESPN Cricinfo reported.At the time of testing...

Hrithik Roshan praises Madhuri Dixit for her debut single 'Candle'

Actor Hrithik Roshan is the latest to join the growing list of celebrities to praise evergreen star Madhuri Dixit for her debut single Candle. Sharing the original music video of Dixits recently launched song on Twitter, the Krrish actor wr...

Uddhav Thackeray seeks more time to resume domestic flight services in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he has sought more time from the Civil Aviation Ministry to resume domestic air travel in the state and added that he cannot ensure if lockdown will be over by May 31 as multiplicat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020