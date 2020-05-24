Left Menu
Soccer-Bournemouth player tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 19:10 IST
A Bournemouth player was one of two people working for Premier League clubs who tested positive for COVID-19 following a second batch of testing, the club said on Sunday.

Bournemouth did not disclose the player's identity but said he would self isolate for seven days in line with league protocols before another test is conducted. "AFC Bournemouth can confirm that one of its players has tested positive for COVID-19, following the club's second round of testing," Bournemouth said in a statement https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/club-news/club-confirm-one-positive-covid-19-test.

"Following strict adherence of the Premier League's return to training regulations, the club's training ground remains a safe working environment for players and backroom staff, who will continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice per week." Since players returned to limited group training on Tuesday, eight positive tests for the virus have been confirmed at England's top-flight clubs.

Six individuals, including Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan, were positive in the first round of testing on May 17-18. No matches have been played in the Premier League since March, but the government has given the go-ahead for elite sport to resume from June 1.

The Premier League's "Project Restart" envisages a return to competitive action in June, although no date has been fixed. More than 250,000 people have contracted the virus in the United Kingdom and over 36,000 have died.

Hull City of the second tier Championship said two of their players had tested positive. The English Football League (EFL) announced earlier that two individuals from one club had tested positive out of 1,014 players and staff tested over the last 72 hours.

Hull said the unnamed pair were both asymptomatic and feeling no ill effects and would self-isolate for seven days before being tested again.

