Special attention to be given to ‘hotspot’ areas during level 3: Cabinet

Cabinet has welcomed the outcome of consultations undertaken by President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure the country's support and inputs of all social partners, as it progresses from Level 4 to Level 3 of the national lockdown.

Accompanied by various Ministers, President Ramaphosa had met with communities, including labour and business sectors, the South African Council of Churches, the leadership of interfaith communities, mayors, Premiers, South African Local Government Association, traditional leadership and political parties represented in Parliament.

"Cabinet welcomed the outcome of these consultations, which were broadly constructive and enriched planning for the gradual easing of restrictions to Level 3, which kicks in on 1 June 2020.

"This level will entail a further broadening of economic activity and the removal of restrictions on the movement of people. It will also enable about eight million South Africans to return to work," Cabinet said in a statement on Thursday, following its virtual meeting.

During Level 3 of lockdown, Cabinet said that special attention will be given to 'hotspot' areas, which have increased rates of Coronavirus infections.

"Provincial Health Departments will roll out dedicated health interventions in those hotspot areas in the form of intensified screening, testing, and quarantine and prevention measures," Cabinet said.

Cabinet reiterated its support for the inclusive consultations undertaken by President Ramaphosa since the start of the national state of disaster on 15 March 2020.

"These consultations have made it possible for all sectors of society to play a role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saving of lives and protecting livelihoods."

False suggestions on individual Executive members condemned

Meanwhile, Cabinet has condemned false suggestions that individual members of the Executive are responsible for recommendations that emanate from the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) or decisions taken by Cabinet.

Cabinet said the COVID-19 National Joint Operations and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) is built on workstreams comprise scientists; health specialists; engineers; representatives of the National Disaster Management centres; legal advisors; leadership of the country's security and law-enforcement agencies, and teams from departments that make up the economic and social clusters of the Forum of South African Directors-General.

"The NATJOINTS receives reports from different departments and submits proposals to Directors-General (DGs) to develop recommendations that are presented to the NCCC. The NCCC deliberates DGs' recommendations and also makes its own recommendations to Cabinet where proposals, including regulations, are approved. This process ensures that the Executive takes collective decisions that are consensual and inclusive," Cabinet explained.

Cabinet appealed for unity in action by all sectors of society against a common and dangerous enemy, the COVID-19 pandemic.

State of disaster contributed to saving lives

Cabinet has expressed its gratitude to all South Africans for their continuing sacrifice and understanding during the purposeful lockdown period, noting that the President's declaration of the national state of disaster has immensely contributed to saving lives.

"The drastic containment measures resulted in significantly slowing and reduction of the infectious trajectory. The lockdown gave South Africa the time and space to put measures in place in the public and private health sectors to deal with an inevitable increase in infections.

"Cabinet continues to appeal to all South Africans to take greater personal responsibility to protect themselves and others to reduce the spread of the virus," Cabinet said.

Ministers across a range of portfolios will unpack the details during media briefings scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)