Philippines' Duterte eases lockdown in capital from June 1

Philippines' Duterte eases lockdown in capital from June 1Reuters | Manila | Updated: 28-05-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 19:14 IST
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday approved a recommendation to ease the lockdown in the capital Manila from June 1, resuming much-needed activity in an economy on the brink of recession.
Strict restrictions on commerce and movement since mid-March have ravaged the economy, which is facing its deepest contraction in 34 years.
