Left Menu
Development News Edition

Debt relief plans for world's poor countries inch forward

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 21:17 IST
Debt relief plans for world's poor countries inch forward

Plans for debt relief for world's poorest countries inched forward on Thursday as private creditors laid out a blueprint for their involvement, though it received immediate criticism for not going far enough. The proposal shepherded by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said creditors would grant debt breaks on a case-by-case and voluntary basis this year after concluding a one-size-fits-all approach would have been "practically impossible."

It was the culmination of work involving more than 100 top money managers after the G20 economies had called on the private sector to match their recent Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) to help some 77 low-income countries. "The IIF has been adamant that creditors of every type and size have a role to play in making sure the world's most vulnerable countries have the liquidity needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic," said IIF President and CEO Tim Adams.

The G20 proposal and the IIF plan only cover to the end of the year. U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for debt relief to be expanded and offered to all developing and middle-income countries and urged the International Monetary Fund to increase allocations of its Special Drawing Rights (SDR) currency to give countries more access to funding.

"Alleviating crushing debt cannot be limited to the Least Developed Countries," Guterres told a high-level U.N. meeting on how to handle the pandemic's economic fallout. "It must be extended to all developing and middle-income countries that request forbearance as they lose access to financial markets."

The IIF's plan included coordination with the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Paris Club, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, and more than a dozen finance and development ministers representing DSSI-eligible countries. U.N. officials say debt relief is imperative to enable developing economies to spend more on stopping the spread of the coronavirus and limit what economists worry is an inevitable debt crisis.

Tim Jones, Head of Policy at Jubilee Debt Campaign, a charity that focuses on reducing poverty, was critical however. "Overall, the G20 agreement in April and IIF proposal today go nowhere near responding to the unprecedented nature of the coronavirus debt crisis," Jones said.

Some countries could end up paying far more in the medium term due to accrued interest, he said, and some lenders could ignore the plan, which is voluntary. (Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols at the United Nations, Editing by William Maclean and Jon Boyle)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Blackburn captain and two Fulham players test positive for virus

Blackburn captain Elliott Bennett and two unnamed Fulham players have tested positive for coronavirus, the Championship clubs announced on Thursday. The English Football League said tests were carried out on 1,030 players and staff between ...

White House won't issue economic projections this summer

The White House will not release its official midyear economic update this summer, declining to put its stamp on data documenting the plunge into recession during the coronavirus pandemic and avoiding going on record with a prediction about...

Punjab police ropes in IT expert Dhruv Singhal to fight crime

The Punjab police on Thursday said it has appointed IT expert Dhruv Singhal as its chief technology officer with the mandate of leveraging technology in combating all kinds of crime, including terror acts and cybercrime. With the concur...

147 Indians flown to Jaipur from Kazakhstan

A third flight from Kazakhstan carrying 147 passengers on board arrived in Jaipur on Thursday under the Centres mega evacuation mission amid the coronavirus-forced lockdown, an official said. As many as 618 Rajasthan natives have reached Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020