Left Menu
Development News Edition

People with intellectual disabilities more likely to die from COVID-19: Study

PTI | New York | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:31 IST
People with intellectual disabilities more likely to die from COVID-19: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

People with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) are more likely to die from COVID-19 than those without IDD, according to a study that may lead to better protection of this vulnerable section of the population. Researchers from Syracuse University and SUNY Upstate Medical University in the US said the correlation is likely due to a higher prevalence of co-morbid diseases among those with IDD. They said it could also be due to a higher percentage of people with IDD living in congregated residential settings.

Their study, published in the Disability and Health Journal, included 30,282 people who were identified as COVID-19 positive. "More attention is needed to this vulnerable health population in order to ensure their safety and well-being during this pandemic," said study co-author Scott Landes, an associate professor of sociology at Syracuse University.

Landes said careful attention should be given to assess the impact of PPE prioritization and funding streams on the ability of residential service providers to guarantee quality care to those with IDD during this time. According to the researchers, every individual in the study had COVID-19, and based on the number of deaths recorded, they offered an idea of the severity of the disease among age groups. They said in ages 0-17, for every 100 individuals with COVID-19, 1.6 with IDD died, and less than one without IDD died. And among ages 18-74, for every 100 individuals with COVID-19, 4.5 with IDD died compared to 2.7 without IDD. The rates were similar for those who were 75 and over, the scientists said, adding that for every 100 individuals with COVID-19, 21.1 with IDD died, and 20.7 without IDD died. "Based upon the case fatality rates we report among those ages 18-74, if 1,00,000 individuals with IDD contract COVID-19, we would expect 4,500 to die," Landes said. In comparison, among 1,00,000 individuals without IDD, the researchers estimated that 2,700 to die.

Based on the analysis, the scientists said this would be an excess of 1,800 deaths among those with IDD. Individuals with IDD also had a higher prevalence of comorbid circulatory, respiratory, and endocrine diseases across all age groups, the researchers noted in the study. They cautioned, however, that the study did not test causality in the data. The scientists speculated that some of the differences may be due to the higher percentage of individuals with IDD who reside in congregated settings -- a characteristic that could not be accounted for in the current study.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Williams hopeful of fresh sponsorship after ROKiT split

Williams announced the end of the Formula One teams title sponsorship with ROKiT on Friday but hoped to bring in new money to replace it. The struggling team had extended only last July the contract with the company, whose business interest...

Greece to open to tourists from 29 countries from June 15

Greece said on Friday it will open to visitors from 29 countries from June 15, days before its peak tourism season begins. The countries are Germany, Austria, Denmark, Norway, Cyprus, Israel, Switzerland, Japan, Malta, Bulgaria, China, Croa...

Soccer-Atletico's Costa given court date to face tax fraud charge

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa is to face trial on June 4 for tax fraud in 2014, a court filing showed on Friday, with prosecutors asking the Spain international to be handed a six-month jail sentence and a fine of 507,208 euros 564,87...

FEATURE-U.S. college towns on edge as coronavirus threatens football season

In 2019, Dante Lucchesi and his Champs Sports Grill in State College, Pennsylvania, were on a roll.The 400-seat restaurant his father opened in 1986 was full every weekend when Penn State Universitys powerhouse football team took the field....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020