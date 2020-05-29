Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-La Liga season to restart on June 11 with Sevilla-Real Betis

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 20:40 IST
Soccer-La Liga season to restart on June 11 with Sevilla-Real Betis
La Liga logo Image Credit: ANI

Spanish soccer's top-flight will resume after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic on June 11 with the local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis, the government's department for sport (CSD) said in a statement on Friday.

"At a meeting of the contact group they form alongside the CSD, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) and La Liga have agreed to the format of the final 11 rounds of fixtures of La Liga and the second division," said the statement. "The competition will restart on the weekend of June 13 and 14, with the first match being Sevilla's game with Real Betis on Thursday June 11.

"The last round of matches will take place, provisionally and depending on the evolution of the virus, on the weekend of July 18 and 19." The CSD also said the RFEF and La Liga had pledged to work together to set fixtures for the remainder of the season, despite the two organising bodies clashing in the past, including in court, over the scheduling of matches.

"Given the circumstances, the CSD would like to congratulate the members of the group for their spirit of dialogue and the good will they showed during the meeting at the department's headquarters," added the statement.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Sports-NZ sports among those 'woefully unprepared' for pandemic, TV official says

Sports bodies were among those woefully unprepared for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the head of New Zealands Spark Sport said. Professional sports leagues went into a virtual global shutdown from March as governments worldwide o...

Police recovers 823 Kgs of tobacco, pan masala in Visakhapatnam

As much as 823 kilograms of tobacco and pan masala have been recovered from a lorry in Sabbavaram area of Visakhapatnam on Friday, said Sabbavaram Circle Inspector Chandrasekhar. According to police, a lorry was moving from Rayagada of Odis...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 738 to 181,196

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 738 to 181,196, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Friday.The reported death toll rose by 39 to 8,489, the tally showed. ...

Report: A-Rod, J-Lo take 2nd swing at buying Mets

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly arent giving up on their desire to purchase the New York Mets. While the power couples first attempt at acquiring the team recently fell apart, they are now working with JPMorgan Chase bankers to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020