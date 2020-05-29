Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.African tobacco firms, associations seek court action over cigarette sales ban

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 29-05-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:32 IST
S.African tobacco firms, associations seek court action over cigarette sales ban
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A raft of South African tobacco companies, activists, and associations are seeking legal action over the ban on cigarette sales during the country's coronavirus lockdown. South Africa is moving to a more eased level 3 lockdown in a five-level system from June 1, allowing most economic sectors, including mining and manufacturing, to fully resume operations.

The relaxed regulations will also allow the sale of alcohol for home consumption. But the government has maintained the ban on sales of tobacco, citing health risks that make people vulnerable to the coronavirus. British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA) said on Friday it was commencing urgent legal proceedings to challenge the government's decision to extend the ban on tobacco sales.

BATSA, which sells brands such as Dunhill and Lucky Strike, has said the ban could boost illicit trade in tobacco as smokers were more likely to buy from underground traders. The ban was "robbing the government of much needed excise tax contributions ... and threatening thousands of jobs," the company said in a statement.

BATSA is the leading tobacco manufacturer in South Africa with 78% market share of the legal cigarette market. Japan Tobacco International, another multinational in South Africa, groups of farmers, retailers, and consumers are also part of the legal challenge, BATSA said.

Separately, the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA), which represents the interest of local cigarette manufacturers including Gold Leaf Tobacco Company and Carnilinx, in early May took the government to court on the continued ban. FITA said on Friday its lawsuit will be heard at Pretoria High Court from June 9.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

As football restarts around Europe, France questions decision end to season early

It is the land of the world champions, but is it really a football country That is the question some in France have been asking this week while its European neighbours work to bring the sport back after the coronavirus shutdown. Debate has ...

Modi 2.0 first year full of historic achievements: Shah

The first year of the Modi governments second term is full of historic achievements, top BJP leaders said on Saturday, with party president J P Nadda asserting that it would be known for its tough and big decisions that have changed the cou...

West Indies ready to play Test series against England in 'bio-secure' environment

In a major relief for cricketing fans all over the globe, West Indies Cricket chiefs have given their approval for a Test tour to England. As a part of the tour, the Windies side will stay inside a bio-secure environment in the UK.The Board...

Sports-NZ sports among those 'woefully unprepared' for pandemic, TV official says

Sports bodies were among those woefully unprepared for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the head of New Zealands Spark Sport said. Professional sports leagues went into a virtual global shutdown from March as governments worldwide o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020