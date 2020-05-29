Arunachal to outsource testing of COVID-19 samples

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to outsource testing of COVID-19 samples, officials said. The exercise will involve both government and private laboratories, they said.

According to a health bulletin, a total of 6,984 swab samples have been tested out of which 5,677 came out negative, while two were positive. Results of 1,304 samples are awaited.

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, also took a call to procure more machines for ramping up testing facilities. "It was decided to equip critical entry gates with in situ testing, especially for drivers of essential item vehicles," a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Besides, the cabinet approved engaging retired health professionals on contractual basis for COVID-19 treatment, upgradation of 18 district hospitals and new hospitals for other districts at an estimated cost of Rs 365 crore, and development of agriculture farm cluster per legislative constituency. The concerned MLAs and deputy commissioners of the districts will work out details of the project, the statement added.