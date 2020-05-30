Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia will not ease quarantine in capital, cities hit hard by coronavirus

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:33 IST
Colombia will not ease quarantine in capital, cities hit hard by coronavirus
Bogota has reported more than 9,000 of Colombia's coronavirus cases and 239 deaths. Image Credit: ANI

Colombia issued new measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus in three of its most affected cities on Saturday, including the capital Bogota, as the rest of the country prepares for quarantine rules to start lifting. The Andean country has reported more than 26,600 cases of the coronavirus and 853 deaths.

Colombia began a nationwide quarantine in late March to control the spread of COVID-19. On Thursday, the government extended the lockdown until July 1 but eased some restrictions. All of Colombia will observe current measures until Sunday, as thousands of businesses are gradually re-opening with safety protocols and reduced staff.

However, Bogota and the cities of Cali and Cartagena, which have been hit hard by the pandemic, will not see rules relaxed, the government said in a statement. Bogota has reported more than 9,000 of Colombia's coronavirus cases and 239 deaths. Cali and Cartagena have reported over 2,400 and more than 2,600 cases, respectively.

Cali and Cartagena have registered 105 and 126 deaths. The cities must follow current quarantine measures and will perform close monitoring and screening until June 15, the government said.

The cities must establish epidemiological barriers in key commercial areas and neighbourhoods, and promote wide use of an application designed to track coronavirus cases. Latin America's fourth-largest economy has been battered by the double shock of measures to slow the virus and a slump in oil prices.

Under the eased restrictions, children aged two to five will be allowed outside for 30 minutes three times a week, as will adults over 70 years of age. Those from six to 17-years old will be permitted outside for up to an hour three times a week, while adults under 70 will be allowed outside for two hours each day.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Crew on board as SpaceX, NASA to try again for landmark launch of two astronauts

The two-man crew entered the capsule that will take them to the International Space Station on Saturday, as Elon Musks private rocket company SpaceX was set for a repeat attempt at launching the Americans into orbit for a mission that would...

Trump says military could respond quickly to Minneapolis unrest

U.S. President Donald Trump said the military could deploy troops to Minneapolis very quickly to respond to violent protests in the aftermath of a police killing of an unarmed black man.The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked prote...

Mumbai: 4 cops, accused injured as vehicle hits road divider

Four police personnel and a womanaccused being taken to jail were injured on Saturday afternoonafter their vehicle hit a divider on Eastern Freeway in Wadalain Mumbai, an official saidThe personnel, comprising a driver and three womenconsta...

Book on PM Modi in 20 languages released by former Chief Justice of India

In a unique web launch with dignitaries present in India and the US, a holistic and comprehensive biography of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was released here by former Chief Justice of India Justice KG Balakrishnan to mark his completing s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020