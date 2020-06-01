Left Menu
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 11:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Losing strength?

The new coronavirus is losing its potency and has become much less lethal, Alberto Zangrillo, the head of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan in the Lombardy region, which has borne the brunt of Italy's coronavirus contagion, said on Sunday. A second doctor echoed Zangrillo's observations. "The strength the virus had two months ago is not the same strength it has today," said Matteo Bassetti, head of the infectious diseases clinic at the San Martino hospital in the city of Genoa.

The government urged caution, saying it was far too soon to claim victory. Future of tourism

Sri Lanka plans a limited reopening of its tourism sector on Aug. 1, said Kimali Fernando, chair of the government-run Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau. Small groups of tourists will be allowed to enter with a certificate from their governments or a reputable agency stating they were free of COVID-19. They would also be tested upon arrival in Sri Lanka.

The tourists would have to stay in approved five-star hotels with strict safety measures and would be allowed to visit sites including national parks and beaches. Stalled migrant boom

Australia's three decades of uninterrupted prosperity are coming to an abrupt end as the coronavirus pandemic crashes one of its most lucrative sources of income and a key source of consumer demand, labor, and growth immigration. A drought in international student arrivals, which in recent years made up about 40% of the migrant intake, is expected to hit the A$37 billion education sector, Australia's second-largest services export after tourism.

A fall in new arrivals could also dampen the construction boom in Australia's all-important housing sector, which has been fuelled by migrants in big cities like Sydney and Melbourne. Exemptions for elite sport

Those arriving in Britain to take part in elite sport events such as the Formula One races at Silverstone or soccer matches in European competition may be exempt from a two-week quarantine if detailed plans regarding their movements and activities are approved, the Times reported. A Formula One representative welcomed the move, which will ease the ability of staff members to fly in on charters. The sport, whose season has been delayed by COVID-19, plans to issue a revised calendar next week with two races behind closed doors in Austria on July 5 and July 12, followed by a grand prix in Hungary before two races in Britain in August.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

