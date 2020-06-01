EU gives Uganda 178 mln euros to fund coronavirus response

The European Union said on Monday it was giving Uganda 178 million euros ($198 million) in credit and grants to fund its coronavirus response, including extending credit to small businesses hit by the economic crisis induced by the outbreak. The EU said the money would partly help finance Uganda's "immediate sanitary and humanitarian needs," such as obtaining personal protective equipment, infrared thermometers, mobile laboratories and test kits.

The money would also "help mitigate the economic and social impact of the crisis, especially through supporting livelihoods and employment." Uganda has so far recorded a total 458 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths. For two months it implemented one of Africa's tightest lockdowns to stem the spread of the virus. That has left businesses in sectors such as hospitality, retail and education reeling and caused widespread joblessness. ($1 = 0.9003 euros)