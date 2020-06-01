Recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Rajasthan 67.26 pc: Minister

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Rajasthan is 67.26 per cent, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said. He said proper arrangements are being made for curbing the spread of coronavirus in the state while best treatment is made available for those infected with the virus.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is 67.26 per cent and the death rate is 2.2 per cent, Sharma said. He said the situation was under control. The state has reported 9,100 COVID-19 cases and 199 deaths so far.