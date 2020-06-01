Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO will decide on its hydroxychloroquine trial suspension in 24 hours

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:28 IST
WHO will decide on its hydroxychloroquine trial suspension in 24 hours

The World Health Organization (WHO) should have enough information in 24 hours to decide whether to continue suspending its trial of hydroxychloroquine for use against coronavirus, its chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday.

Her comments come a week after the UN body paused its large study of the anti-malarial drug to treat COVID-19 due to concerns it increased death rates and irregular heartbeats in patients. The move prompted several European governments to ban the use of the drug, also used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and lupus and promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump to help combat the disease.

Sanofi on Friday temporarily stopped recruiting new COVID-19 patients for its two clinical trials of the drug and said it would no longer supply it to treat COVID-19 until safety concerns are cleared up.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Judge tosses Dykstra defamation suit vs. Darling

A New York Supreme Court judge dismissed Lenny Dykstras lawsuit alleging defamation and libel against former New York Mets teammate Ron Darling. Dykstra went after Darling for claims made in his book 108 Stitches Loose Threads, Ripping Yarn...

COVID-19 could infect 670,000 people in Lahore alone: Pak report

An estimated 670,000 people could be infected with the coronavirus disease in Pakistans eastern city of Lahore alone, according to a report on Monday. A detailed summary of a survey report about the threat of the virus to Lahore was present...

WHO and other experts say no evidence of COVID-19 losing potency

World Health Organization experts and a range of other scientists said on Monday there was no evidence to support an assertion by a high profile Italian doctor that the coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic has been losing potency. Prof...

Jamia Millia Islamia to digitise rare manuscripts

Jamia Millia Islamia has acquired an overhead scanning device for the digital preservation of rare manuscripts and other archival documents. Made in France, the very high speed scanner has a capacity to scan a page in less than a second and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020