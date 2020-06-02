Left Menu
40 more COVID-19 patients recover in Assam

After testing negative for COVID-19 twice, 40 more people have been discharged from the hospitals, said Assam's Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 02-06-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 19:21 IST
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State is 1,513.. Image Credit: ANI

After testing negative for COVID-19 twice, 40 more people have been discharged from the hospitals, said Assam's Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday. "Glad to share that 40 more patients have been discharged today after they tested negative for #COVID19 twice," reads Sarma's tweet.

Out of these 40, 12 people were discharged from DH Golaghat, 18 from Silchar Medical College Hospital, nine from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital and the remaining one from DH Dhemaji. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State is 1,513. As of Tuesday, there are 1,182 active COVID-19 cases in the State, while 324 patients have been discharged. (ANI)

