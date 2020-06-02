Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan allows saliva-based tests to boost coronavirus detection

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 19:22 IST
Japan allows saliva-based tests to boost coronavirus detection

Japan on Tuesday approved saliva-based tests for the coronavirus, offering a safer, simpler way to diagnose infection than nasal swabs as it looks to boost its testing rates.

Hours after the approval, the Tokyo government issued a stay-at-home alert following an increase in infections. Currently, nasal swabs are the main source for tests in Japan, but these can expose medical workers to coughs and sneezes at the time of collection, making it necessary for them to wear full protective gear.

The saliva-based tests are able to be given to those who have had symptoms for up to nine days, the health ministry said. It wasn't immediately clear how much the change would boost overall testing capacity. "This will vastly reduce burdens on patients as well as burdens that come with infection-prevention steps on the part of sample-collecting institutions," Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

Japan falls well behind other industrialised nations in terms of its number of coronavirus tests. Critics say the low rate of testing has made it difficult to trace the virus, which has led to a series of in-hospital infection clusters. As of May 20, Japan conducted 3.4 PCR tests per 1,000 people, far below Italy's 52.5 and 39 in the United States, according to Oxford University data. South Korea has carried out tests on 15 people per 1,000 people.

Japan, which lifted its state of emergency last week, has escaped an explosive outbreak, with nearly 17,000 infections and 898 deaths so far, according to NHK public broadcaster. The Tokyo government issued an alert urging people to stay at home for non-essential business and to practise social distancing after 34 new infections on Tuesday, the most since May 9.

The health ministry said about two dozen different test kits, including one from Takara Bio Inc, have been approved for saliva-based PCR tests. Shares in Takara Bio jumped 4% on Tuesday. Musashino Central Hospital in western Tokyo said 12 patients and three hospital workers had been confirmed with the virus, taking the total number of cases at the hospital to 31, forming the latest infection cluster.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Nisarga: DGCA reiterates guidelines on adverse weather ops to airlines, pilots

Indian aviation regulator DGCA issued a circular to airlines and pilots on Tuesday, reiterating its guidelines on adverse weather operations as Cyclone Nisarga approaches the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat. According to the India ...

Sushmita Sen returns to screen with Hotstar Specials 'Aarya'

A decade after her last Hindi film released, actor Sushmita Sen on Tuesday announced her digital debut with Disney Hotstars series Aarya. The actor will star in the title role in the Hotstar Specials series, directed by Ram Madhvani. Sushmi...

Uday Kotak sells 2.83 pc stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank for Rs 6,944 cr

Billionaire banker Uday Kotak on Tuesday sold 2.83 per cent of the promoter groups holding in private sector&#160;lender Kotak Mahindra Bank for Rs 6,944 crore. The share sale, executed through open market trades, will help Kotak comply wit...

PSG.LSG stay perfect at ESL One Birmingham - China

PSG.LGD swept Invictus Gaming on Tuesday to advance to the upper-bracket final of ESL One Birmingham Online tournaments China event. PSG.LGD, who won all three of their Group A contests, recorded victories in 45 and 42 minutes, respectively...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020