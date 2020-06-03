UK's Johnson tells EU workers to come back but quarantine

UK's Johnson tells EU workers to come back but quarantineReuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:43 IST
Workers from the European Union who left Britain while the coronavirus lockdown shut much of the economy should come back, but must quarantine like other travelers, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
"What I'd say to our Italian friends, Italians who've been living and working in the UK who now want to come back, I say come back," Johnson said at a daily news conference in answer to an Italian journalist who asked about the impact of quarantine plans on EU workers.
"You've got to quarantine... but we want you back."
