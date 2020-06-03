Left Menu
UK's Johnson tells EU workers to come back but quarantine

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:43 IST
UK's Johnson tells EU workers to come back but quarantine
Workers from the European Union who left Britain while the coronavirus lockdown shut much of the economy should come back, but must quarantine like other travelers, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"What I'd say to our Italian friends, Italians who've been living and working in the UK who now want to come back, I say come back," Johnson said at a daily news conference in answer to an Italian journalist who asked about the impact of quarantine plans on EU workers.

"You've got to quarantine... but we want you back."

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists - NYT

The Trump administration has selected five companies as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior officials.The five companies are Moderna, the combina...

