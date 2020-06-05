Left Menu
Trump calls for shift in coronavirus strategy to allow for end to lockdowns

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:48 IST
US President Donald Trump. (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called for a shift in strategy against the coronavirus pandemic to focus resources on protecting "high-risk populations" as he pushes for a total end to stay-at-home orders in states throughout the country.

"The best strategy to ensure the health of our people moving forward is to focus our resources on protecting high-risk populations, like the elderly and those in nursing homes, while allowing younger and healthy Americans to get back to work immediately," Trump said in remarks at the White House Rose Garden.

More than 108,000 Americans have died and more than 1.8 million have been sickened in the United States in the pandemic.

