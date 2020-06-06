Ireland hopes to restart international travel later in the summer

Ireland hopes to restart international travel later in the summerReuters | Dublin | Updated: 06-06-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 02:28 IST
Ireland is hopeful that it will be able to resume air travel to other European countries later in the summer, acting prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.
"The point we'd like to get to later in the year - hopefully later in the summer - is being able to travel point to point from Ireland to other countries where they have successfully suppressed the virus," Varadkar told Virgin Media TV.
"That's a bit away yet," he added.
