COVID infections breach 5,000 mark in Karnataka; 378 new cases and 280 discharges in a day

The total number of COVID-19 infections in Karnataka breached the 5,000 mark, as 378 new positive cases and two related fatalities have been reported, taking the death toll to 59, the Health department said on Saturday. The day also saw 280 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 378 new cases reported, 333 are returnees from other states, majority of them from neighboring Maharashtra. As of June 6 evening, cumulatively 5,213 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 59 deaths and 1,968 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 3,184 active cases, 3,173 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 11 are in ICU. The two deaths reported include- a 55-year-old woman, who was resident of a containment zone in Bidar district.

She was diagnosed with SARI symptoms and presented with cough, breathlessness and weakness. Admitted to a designated hospital on May 16, the patient died on June 5. A 82-year old woman, who was a resident of a containment zone in Vijayapura district. She was a known case of Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension and Ischemic Heart Disease, and died at her residence on May 27.

The deceased has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the bulletin, while 333 out of 378 new cases are returnees from other states, 8 are with international travel history.

Remaining cases included contacts of patients who earlier tested positive, those from containment zones, with history of ILI and SARI. Contact history of some patients is under tracing.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Udupi accounts for 121 cases, followed by Yadgir 103, Kalaburagi 69, Dakshina Kannada 24, Bengaluru Urban 18, six each from Vijayapura and Davangere, Belagavi 5, Gadag 4, three each from Mandya, Hassan, Dharwad and Haveri, two each from Raichur, Chikkaballapura and Uttara Kannada, and one each from Bidar, Tumakuru, Kolar and Koppal. Udupi district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 889 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 621 and Yadgir 476.

Among discharges Bengaluru urban still tops the list with total 276 discharges, followed by Mandya 170 and Kalaburagi 166. A total of 3,72,582 samples were tested so far, out of which 11,862 were tested on Saturday alone.

So far 3,61,382 samples have reported as negative, and out of them 11,431 were reported negative on Saturday.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI.