Don't think medical professional will resort to black-marketing of beds, any such act unethical: Dr Byotra

Chairman of Medicine Department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr SP Byotra said on Saturday that he does not think that a medical professional will resort to "black marketing of beds" and any such act is totally unethical. "I don't think the medical profession will do black marketing. I don't think that anybody does it and if anyone is doing it, I think it is very, very unethical. One shouldn't do this, "Dr Byotra said.

He was asked about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's warning to those indulging in black-marketing and lying about the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients. Asked about allegations about denial of admission to COVID-19 patients, Dr Byotra said this was also unethical.

"If a hospital has a bed for COVID-19 patient there should be no question of denying it to the patient. As for me, I don't know about any private hospital which has denied bed. Such things shouldn't happen," Dr Byotra told ANI. Asked about asymptomatic and mild cases not needing hospitalization, he said this was true.

"We all know nearly 85 to 90 per cent patient recover completely from COVID-19. Those with mild symptoms really don't require hospitalization. Only 10 to 15 per cent patient get complications, pneumonia, vomiting and other complications. People with co-morbidity, heart diseases, diabetes, kidney patients, high BP, HIV--these are the people who get problems and they require admission in a hospital," he said. Asked about reasons for rise in COVID-19 cases, he said people were not following social distancing norms strictly.

Dr Byotra, a senior consultant at the hospital, said during lockdown of nearly two months, people mostly stayed indoors and in the unlock phase they have to show due responsibility and cannot be carelessness about wearing protective gear such as masks. He said an increase in testing and possible cases among people who have gone to villages were other reasons for rise in cases.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday warned private hospitals and said those indulging in black-marketing of beds for COVID-19 patients, will not be spared. "I am not saying all private hospitals are bad, many are doing great work. Some hospitals are denying admission to COVID-19 patients, seeking exorbitant amount as the fee. I am warning them, if they think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their political connections, you will not be spared," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)