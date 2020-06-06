Left Menu
Development News Edition

Esports-Wehrlein takes back virtual Formula E lead with one race to go

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-06-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 23:25 IST
Esports-Wehrlein takes back virtual Formula E lead with one race to go
The Mahindra driver led from pole position to go 12 points clear of Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, who was fourth for Mercedes on the New York docklands layout. Image Credit: Flickr

Germany's Pascal Wehrlein took his third Formula E 'Race at Home' esports victory on Saturday to lead the standings with one race remaining. The Mahindra driver led from pole position to go 12 points clear of Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, who was fourth for Mercedes on the New York docklands layout.

The final round of the virtual all-electric season, around Berlin Tempelhof with all drivers racing from home on simulators, will be on Sunday with double points available to be won. Britain's Oliver Rowland was second for Nissan e.dams with South African debutant Kelvin van der Linde, replacing the sacked Daniel Abt at Audi, third.

Abt parted company with Audi after getting a professional gamer to take his place in race five. Former F1 driver Wehrlein revealed afterwards that he had been unable to see the start lights from his cockpit camera due to the halo and had switched to a different view which he then became stuck in for the whole race.

"It was a good race, but it was one of the most difficult ones for me," said the 25-year-old. Britain's Alice Powell will race in Sunday's grand final, the only woman in the line-up, in place of Robin Frijns at Envision Virgin Racing.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indigenous chief says Canadian police beat him over expired licence plate

An indigenous chief alleged on Saturday that Canadian police beat him in March after an incident involving an expired licence plate on his truck.Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP, however, say officers used reasonable force after Chief All...

COVID-19: Four metros account for half of all cases; Nationwide tally nears 2.4 lakh

Indias top four metropolitian clusters -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai -- account for nearly half of the nationwide COVID-19 tally, which saw a a record surge of almost 10,000 on Saturday. These four have a similar share in the death ...

Assam reports 154 new cases of COVID-19; total rises to 2,397

Assam reported 154 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally in the state to 2,397, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of them, 73 cases were reported in the evening while 81 were reported earlier in the day.Among the fre...

Lt Guv Murmu approves creation of J&K Forest Development Corporation

The Administrative Council headed by Lt Governor G C Murmu on Saturday approved the creation of Jammu and Kashmir Forest Development Corporation JKFDC as a registered company under the Companies Act, an official spokesperson said. The JKFDC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020