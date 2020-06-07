Malaysia to lift most coronavirus curbs with outbreak 'under control'

Malaysia will lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses on Wednesday, including a ban on travel between its states, after a lockdown of nearly three months although its international borders will remain closed. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced in a televised address on Sunday the novel coranvirus outbreak was under control and Malaysia would begin a new recovery phase until Aug. 31.

Malaysia had gradually allowed businesses to reopen with social distancing guidelines over the past month, after shutting all non-essential businesses and schools, banning public gatherings and restricting travel on March 18. Malaysia has reported 8,303 cases with 117 deaths, with the pace of infections slowing in recent days.