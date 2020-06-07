Scotland, Northern Ireland report no new COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours

Scotland has recorded no deaths of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Scottish health minister Jeane Freeman said on Sunday. Northern Ireland's health department also said it had no new COVID-19 deaths reported in the 24 hours to 0900 GMT on Sunday.

"I would offer a note of caution about reading too much into today's figure. We know that fewer deaths tend to be registered at the weekend," Freeman said at a news conference. "It is still very likely that further COVID deaths will be reported in the days ahead."