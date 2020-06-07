COVID-19 fatalities in Nashik rose to 97, case count 1,588

The COVID-19 death toll in Nashik district in Maharashtra rose by four to 97 on Sunday while the number of positive cases mounted by 71 to 1,588, a district official said. Two of the four deceased are from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area while one death each was reported from Malegaon and other parts of the district, he said.

Of the 97 COVID-19 fatalities so far, the highest 64 deaths had occurred in Malegaon while 20 patients had died in the NMC limits. The number of the recovered patients has risen to to 1,046, including 690 patients from Malegaon, he said.

A total of 92 suspected COVID-19 cases were admitted in various hospitals in the district in the day.