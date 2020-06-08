Ramaphosa urges public to prepare to deal with increasing COVID-19 cases

With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increasing at a startling rate in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the public not to be alarmed but to prepare to deal with an upsurge in numbers.

This comes as the country on Sunday confirmed 2 312 new cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 48 285.

"During the course of this coming week, we can expect that the total number of cases will pass the 50 000 marks. Sadly, we are also likely to record the 1 000th death from this devastating disease," President Ramaphosa said in his weekly letter on Monday.

The President expressed his worry at the rising figures.

"Like many South Africans, I too have been worried as I watch these figures keep rising. While these numbers are broadly in line with what the various models had projected, there is a big difference between looking at a graph on a piece of paper and seeing real people becoming infected, some getting ill and some dying."

He said over the coming weeks, as infections continue to rise, the country should "remember that we are not helpless".

"We should remember one simple, but a fundamental, message: Don't be alarmed. Be prepared," he said.

He said the country could draw comfort from the fact that the nationwide lockdown was achieving its objective in delaying the spread of the virus.

"It gave us time to prepare our health facilities and interventions for the expected spike in infections," he said. "The lockdown was not only necessary but it has also given us all time to adjust to living with the virus."

The President said that while he was pleased to see that a high percentage of South Africans were observing hygiene protocols, they should avoid contact with other people and wear facemasks whenever in public.

He highlighted that social distancing in public places remains a challenge.

"We need to focus our attention on ensuring that we adhere to social distancing practices because it is through close contact between people that the virus will be spread," he said.

The President also saluted business, government departments, schools and other institutions who used the lockdown to prepare for a gradual return to more-or-less normal activity.

"They have been putting stringent health protocols in place, thoroughly cleaning and sanitising their premises and are ensuring that people are regularly screened for COVID-19 symptoms. This is all necessary to ensure that we save lives and protect livelihoods, he said.

Western Cape

In the letter, the President also expressed satisfaction at the preparations the Western Cape is making to contain infections and to ensure that there are enough beds, staff and medical supplies to accommodate the rapidly increasing number of people needing hospitalisation.

The province is the country's epicentre of the virus.

"We must mobilise and deploy all the necessary resources we have in the country. We need an integrated strategy that brings together the national, provincial and local spheres of government," said President Ramaphosa.

The President said South Africa could slow down the spread of the disease if all measures are taken to flatten the infection curve.

Rising numbers

"As we watch the number of infections rise further – probably far faster than most of us imagined – we should be concerned, but not alarmed. That is because we have the ability, as individuals, communities and as a country, to limit the impact of the disease on our people.

"Although we have made progress, we still need to do much more in the coming weeks to meet the expected demand," he said.

He said each household should look at how they can protect elderly people and those with underlying conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, tuberculosis or HIV.

"Do plan for the possibility that someone in the family may become infected and whether you will be able to isolate them from family members until they are better. If not, find out where the closest government quarantine site is. You should also plan ahead for what to do if someone gets sick," said the President.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)