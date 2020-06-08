Health Secretary reviews 45 municipalities witnessing surge in COVID-19 cases

Ms Preeti Sudan, Health Secretary and Shri Rajesh Bhushan, OSD, MoHFW along with senior officers of the Health Ministry held a high-level review meeting (through video conference) with the District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Chief Medical Officers, Superintendent of District Hospitals and Principle of Medical Colleges from 45 municipalities/municipal corporations across 38 districts in ten states, that are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

These districts are from the following States/UTs: Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Uttarakhand & Madhya Pradesh.

Main issues discussed were the widespread infection in densely populated urban areas, with areas that shared public amenities; the importance of house-to-house surveys; prompt testing followed by prompt isolation and clinical management of cases and containment strategy to be implemented.

The State officials were advised on the measures to be taken in the containment zones for case management and buffer zones surveillance activities and promotion of COVID appropriate behaviour. To reduce the case fatality rate, the officials were briefed on measures to be taken like prioritising the high-risk and vulnerable segments like elderly people and people with co-morbidities while contact-tracing to prevent deaths; active surveillance measures, adequate testing and promoting health-seeking behaviour for timely detection of cases; ensuring timely shifting of patients without escalating the symptoms.

With regards to the infrastructure and human resource management for the containment of COVID-19, it was advised that adequate planning for health infrastructure should be taken up; an adequate number of surveillance teams to be provided; a system to be put in place for bed availability management; Centres of Excellence to provide hand-holding for medical professionals and senior officers to be deployed for hospitals to offer help to citizens to find health services as per their need.

While speaking on-field governance, Municipal authorities were advised to take leadership and put the whole municipal infrastructure for containment measures using the 'whole of Government approach'. It was also highlighted that along with COVID-19 management efforts, care needs to be given to the regular and essential health services that are also available for the citizens.

Areas that need constant attention included an active house-to-house survey for timely detection; augmentation of the survey teams; efficient ambulance management; efficient triaging of patients at the hospitals and bed management; clinical management of the hospitalised cases through rotational 24*7 teams to ensure a reduction in the fatality rates they were also advised to ensure that the testing results were returned by the labs in time for ensuring early identification and timely treatment. It was also suggested to involve the elected representatives in the rural areas for cooperating with the district health authorities for confidence building and timely accessing of available health services. States were reminded to activate the fever clinics for detection of SARI/ILI cases in the buffer zones. In view of the lockdown being eased and curbs being lifted, States were also advised to make a district-wise perspective plan for the coming months.

So far, a total of 1,24,430 people has been cured. 5,137 patients were cured in the last 24 hours. This takes the total recovery rate to 48.49%. The total number of active cases is now 1,24,981.

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent totechnicalquery.covid19@gov.in and other queries on ncov2019@gov.in and @CovidIndiaSeva.

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no. : +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf

(With Inputs from PIB)