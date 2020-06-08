Left Menu
Development News Edition

EasyJet CEO says legal case against UK quarantine is strong

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:57 IST
EasyJet CEO says legal case against UK quarantine is strong
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's quarantine plan was rushed into existence, is out of proportion, and should be challenged in the courts, according to the head of EasyJet which has joined rivals in threatening legal proceedings.

Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said he believed EasyJet, Ryanair, and British Airways had a good chance of winning any legal battle and warned that if the measure stayed in place for a long time he could have to make further job cuts. Britain on Monday introduced a 14-day quarantine for international arrivals despite the threat of legal action.

"We think that there's enough evidence and there's a strong case here that this should be challenged by the courts. This is something that has been rushed through. It's not in proportion," Lundgren told Sky News on Monday. EasyJet is already planning to cut 4,500 jobs or 30% of its workforce because of the coronavirus crisis, and Lundgren said quarantine would make the situation even worse.

He said he hoped the threat of legal action would push the government to replace the measure with "a targeted approach that is based on the solutions of air bridges", which allow people to travel freely between countries with low infection rates. When asked if the quarantine could lead to more job losses, he said, "I fear so...I think and I fear unless there is a change to this (the quarantine rule), that the aviation industry as we know it here in the UK will not be intact."

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

India, Denmark ink MoU to cooperate in power sector

India and Denmark have signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU to develop a strong, deep, and long-term cooperation between two countries in the power sector. The MoU was signed on Sunday between Indias Power Ministry and Denmarks Ministry...

Fire breaks out in computer lab of DU's Ram Lal Anand College

A fire broke out in the computer lab of Delhi Universitys Ram Lal Anand College on Monday, a Delhi Fire Services DFS official said. The DFS received a call about the blaze at 11.40 am and four fire tenders were rushed to the college located...

Sebi relaxes compliance norms for cos planning to list debt securities

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday eased the compliance norms for companies seeking to list their debt securities such as non-convertible debentures NCDs and commercial papers.&#160; This&#160;will come into force with immediate effect, the ...

MP tops wheat procurement in country with 1.27 cr tonnes

Madhya Pradesh has emerged the top state in the country in wheat procurement on support price by purchasing over 1.27 crore tonnes from farmers, which accounts for 33 per cent of all wheat procured in the country, an official said on Monday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020