Development News Edition

Norway parliament gives more tax relief to oil firms, NTB news reports

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 18:43 IST
Norway's parliament has agreed to give additional tax breaks to the oil industry on top of those proposed by the minority government in a bid to spur investment and protect jobs, news agency NTB reported on Monday.

Equinor and other oil firms, hit by low crude prices as demand faltered amid the COVID-19 pandemic, had argued the government's plan to postpone tax payments of 100 billion Norwegian crowns ($10.8 billion) was insufficient.

A news conference on the topic is scheduled for 1330 GMT, the governing Conservative Party said a statement, without elaborating. ($1 = 9.2474 Norwegian crowns)

