Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ryanair's O'Leary says UK quarantine will be quashed or dropped

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:10 IST
Ryanair's O'Leary says UK quarantine will be quashed or dropped
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said he believed Britain's coronavirus quarantine will be struck down by the courts or dropped within weeks as some of Europe's biggest airlines prepare to file a legal challenge by the end of Tuesday. The 14-day quarantine for international arrivals, introduced on Monday, has led to the most vociferous clash between a major industry and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government during the COVID-19 crisis.

By insisting on the quarantine despite public pleas from airline veterans such as IAG's Willie Walsh and O'Leary, Britain has united some of the fiercest rivals in aviation who are already reeling from a sudden global halt in air travel. O'Leary said he hoped a court would hear an emergency legal challenge by the end of this week to halt the quarantine - imposed just as most European countries were reopening their economies.

"I think in their heart of hearts, the government would like the courts to strike it down because it would get them off the hook," the Ryanair chief told Reuters TV. "I think either the courts will strike it down this week or the government will quietly drop it before the end of June." The legal action, proposed by British Airways and supported by low-cost rivals Ryanair and easyJet , is seeking injunctive relief and legal papers are due to be filed on Monday or Tuesday, he added.

Lawyer Tom Snelling, at Signature Litigation, said the government would have to show the measure was anchored in scientific evidence and not politics. Slow to introduce lockdown measures and with one of the highest death tolls in the world, at more than 50,000, Britain argues a quarantine is needed to prevent a second surge of COVID-19.

The government did not respond to O'Leary's remarks. 'RUSHED THROUGH'

The quarantine imposes fines of up to 1,000 pounds ($1,270) for any breaches. The three airlines believe the measure is ineffective as passengers can still board public transport on leaving an airport, and it is hard to enforce.

Walsh, the head of BA-owner IAG, told LBC Radio they would argue the legislation was irrational, while easyJet boss Johan Lundgren said it had been rushed through. "It's not in proportion," Lundgren told Sky News.

The quarantine will be reviewed every three weeks, the government says. It is also looking at "air bridges" that allow tourists to travel between two countries without needing to quarantine. "It wouldn't be that surprising if we're looking actually at a slightly different type of measure fairly soon, possibly even within the first three-week review cycle," Snelling said.

O'Leary said Britons were booking outbound flights for holidays despite the quarantine, but Europeans were not coming to Britain.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Everyone knows reality of borders: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at Home Minister

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks that India is strong in protecting its borders, and said the truth seems dormant as everyone knows the reality of the situation at the countrys b...

Economy to shrink 5% this year, fiscal stimulus not enough to support growth

SP Global Ratings on Monday said Indian economy will shrink 5 per cent in the current fiscal, saying the fiscal stimulus worth 1.2 per cent of GDP will not be enough to provide significant growth support. In a report on emerging markets tit...

SAA rescue plan delayed again after unions object

Creditors of South African Airways SAA on Monday approved another delay in the publication of a rescue plan after the cash-strapped airlines administrators requested an extension because of an objection by trade unions.The rescue plan for S...

France to abandon police chokeholds amid Floyd death anger

Frances interior minister says police will no longer conduct chokeholds that have been blamed for multiple cases of asphyxiation and prompted new criticism after George Floyds deathInterior Minister Christophe Castaner announced Monday that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020