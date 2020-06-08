Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's new confirmed cases of coronavirus slow down

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-06-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 23:19 IST
France's new confirmed cases of coronavirus slow down

France's coronavirus deaths were four times higher on Monday than a day earlier but the increase of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were at a one-week low.

In a statement, the health ministry said the country's death toll rose by 54, or 0.2%, to 29,209, the fifth-highest total in the world. On Sunday, 13 COVID-19 deaths were reported. The figure could spike on Tuesday, the day now chosen by the government to add, once a week, data from nursing homes, which account for more than a third of the total deaths.

The number of confirmed cases rose by 0.1% to 154,188, which is lower than the rolling seven-day average of 0.2%. According to Reuters calculations, if probable cases of coronavirus in care homes are added, France's total number of cases stands at almost 191,00, the ninth-highest tally in the world on that basis.

The ministry said the number of people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 fell by 146 to 12,315. At the peak of the outbreak in mid-April that number reached 32,292. The number of people in intensive care fell by 29, or 2.8%, to 1,024, versus April 8 high of 7,148.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Bail set for former police officer in George Floyd case at $1-$1.25 mln-media

Bail for the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering African American George Floyd, whose death ignited two weeks of protests, has been raised by 250,000 to 1.25 million, the Minnesota-based Star Tribune said on Monda...

Over half of people tested in Italian city of Bergamo have COVID-19 antibodies

A sample survey has shown that more than half the residents of the northern Italian city of Bergamo have COVID-19 antibodies, city health authorities said on Monday.Of 9,965 residents who had blood tests between April 23 and June 3, 57 of t...

Rocket hit near Baghdad international airport, no casualties

A rocket landed in the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Monday, the Iraqi military said.The military said the rocket was launched from an area to the south of the airport and there were no reported damages or casualties.There w...

S.Korean court denies arrest warrant request for Samsung heir

A South Korean court on Tuesday denied an arrest warrant request for Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee after prosecutors accused him of accounting fraud and stock manipulation. The ruling provided at least temporary relief for the vice chairman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020