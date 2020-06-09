Left Menu
SA records deadliest 24 hours with 82 new COVID-19 deaths

The Western Cape, which has the highest infection rate, reported 55 deaths, followed by the Eastern Cape with 26 and one death in KwaZulu-Natal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:34 IST
“The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 50 879, the total number of deaths is 1 080 and the recoveries to date are 26 099,” Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africa recorded its deadliest 24 hours with 82 new COVID-19 deaths reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases has reached the 50 000 marks, with 2 594 new cases reported, while the number of deaths surpassed 1 000.

"The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 50 879, the total number of deaths is 1 080 and the recoveries to date are 26 099," Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

The Eastern Cape has overtaken Gauteng and now has the second-highest infection rate sitting at 6 341 and 6 258 respectively.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal has 3 175 cases, North West 580, Free State 373, Limpopo 244, Mpumalanga 183, Northern Cape 118 while 39 cases are unknown.

The Minister has extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and thanked the health professionals for taking care of the departed.

In addition, the country has tested 953 059 people with 22 995 tests conducted since the last report.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 26 099 people.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

