Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico sees cases numbers swell, reports 596 new deaths

But an expert from the Pan American Health Organization said testing would have to increase once the initial peak passes and the lock down and social distancing measures are eased."When we enter the phase of descent ...

PTI | Mexico City | Updated: 10-06-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 11:09 IST
Mexico sees cases numbers swell, reports 596 new deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico accumulated 4,199 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 596 new deaths, suggesting the planned reopening of broader economic activities may still be far away. Confirmed deaths had reached a peak of almost 1,100 per day last week, but the daily total had declined for a few days before Tuesday's rebound. Mexico now has 124,301 confirmed cases and 14,649 deaths, but officials acknowledge that given Mexico's low rate of testing, the real numbers are probably many times higher.

About one-fifth of Mexico's cases, 26,666 are among health care professionals, who have suffered 385 deaths. Mexico has defended its policy of having performed only about 350,000 tests so far in a nation of 125 million. But an expert from the Pan American Health Organization said testing would have to increase once the initial peak passes and the lockdown and social distancing measures are eased.

"When we enter the phase of descent ... the diagnostic capacity has to be increased so that every case that is suspected according to the guidelines can get a test because we have to immediately detect any re-emergence so that spark won't ignite a fire," said Jean-Marc Gabastou, an adviser for the Pan American Health Organisation.

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan pick India-Afghanistan combined XI

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Tuesday picked a combined India-Aghanistan XI. Indian cricketers dominated the side as only three Afghan players featured in the team.The two spinners were doing a live s...

HBO Max temporarily pulls Civil War epic 'Gone With the Wind'

Considered a Hollywood classic, Civil War epic Gone With the Wind, has been temporarily removed by streaming platform HBO Max from its library. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the development comes as media companies reappraise content...

'Days of Our Lives' star Judi Evans hospitalised with COVID-19

Days of Our Lives star Judi Evans has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and is currently hospitalised. The 55-year-old actor contracted the infection while recovering in the hospital following a horse-riding accident in May which resulted...

'World leaders will address UN General Assembly session via pre-recorded video statements'

UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande has recommended that heads of state and government and ministers address the UNGA session in September through pre-recorded video statements as COVID-19-related restrictions on internatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020