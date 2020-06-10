Doctors attacked by patient's attendants at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital

Doctors and staff at Gandhi Hospital -- dedicated for treatment of COVID-19 patients -- were allegedly attacked by a patient's attendants on Tuesday. After the incident, doctors staged a protest outside the hospital.

"A case has been registered against the attackers and an investigation in the case is underway," Gopalpuram ACP told ANI. Speaking about the incident, a doctor said, "A patient was in serious condition and kept in ICU for two days. We were in contact with the staff regarding the treatment procedure. On Tuesday, the patient died and when we informed about this to the deceased's attendants they became aggressive."

"In the absence of security, the attendants came upstairs where the COVID-19 positive patients are being treated. They went to inquire about the deceased despite the area being restricted. Then they came into the staff room and started throwing chairs at us," he said. "At first, they threw a plastic chair and then the iron stool. It hit my hand and left hip. Among 65 beds in ICU, patients' attendants for almost 20 beds are visiting without us having any protection," the doctor added.

Over the past few weeks, there have been several attacks on medical workers forcing the Central government to bring an ordinance to check violence against them, making such action a cognizable and non-bailable offence. (ANI)