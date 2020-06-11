White House's Kudlow praises Fed, discusses possible stimulus as stock markets sink

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday sought to reassure stock markets sinking under concerns about a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic, praising the Federal Reserve for planning to keep interest rates at zero for two years and saying there are constant negotiations about more economic stimulus.

"I know today's a rough day but I don't think today is the last word," Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network. "And by the way, we're still 40% above the March 23 low."