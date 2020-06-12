Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia eliminates coronavirus in many areas, to ease curbs

Australia has eliminated the novel coronavirus in many parts of the country, its chief medical officer said on Friday, clearing the way for sports fans to soon return to stadiums and for foreign students to prepare to fly back to classes.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 12-06-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 10:53 IST
Australia eliminates coronavirus in many areas, to ease curbs
Prime Minister Scott Morrison (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Australia has eliminated the novel coronavirus in many parts of the country, its chief medical officer said on Friday, clearing the way for sports fans to soon return to stadiums and for foreign students to prepare to fly back to classes. Australia recorded just 38 cases of the coronavirus over the past week, with travelers returning from overseas and already in quarantine accounting for more than half of them, said Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy.

"We have effectively achieved elimination at this time in many parts of the country," Murphy told reporters. Prime Minister Scott Morrison last month announced a three-step plan to remove most lockdown measures by July.

But with case numbers falling significantly, Morrison said restrictions on indoor gatherings would be loosened in July with crowds of up 10,000 people allowed in seated stadiums and a trial scheme to allow foreign students to return. Details for students were being finalized but they would require quarantine, he said.

The return of international students would be a boost for universities facing big financial losses with the border closed. International education is Australia's fourth-largest foreign exchange earner, worth A$38 billion ($26 billion) annually. The prospect of allowing international students back also reinforces Morrison's call for Australian states and territories to reopen internal borders.

He has grown frustrated by the reluctance of several states to open borders and he said if it continued the restart of international education would be delayed. "If someone can't come to your state from Sydney, then someone can't come to your state from Singapore," he said.

But the path out of lockdown has been complicated by rallies to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Morrison said gatherings last weekend that attracted tens of thousands had delayed the process. A rally is scheduled in Sydney on Friday despite warnings of on-the-spot fines and arrest and more are planned.

Australia has had about 7,300 cases of the coronavirus and 102 deaths.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Officials: US teen killed by police shotgun blast in Mexico

A 16-year-old U.S. citizen died from a shotgun blast to the head that was fired by a police officer in a small town in southern Mexico, authorities said. The Oaxaca state prosecutors office said Wednesday night that the boy, Alexander Martn...

Denmark plans $1.5 bln fund for coronavirus-hit companies

The Danish government plans to create a 10 billion Danish crown 1.52 billion fund to support companies hit by the coronavirus crisis, it said on Friday.Companies with annual revenue over 500 million crowns are eligible, the finance ministry...

Thailand to lift curfew, more curbs as 'travel bubbles' targeted

Thailand will lift a nationwide curfew and ease more restrictions next week, a spokesman for its coronavirus task force said on Friday, after the country has reported no local transmissions of the virus for 18 days.Thailand is also planning...

Commonwealth Games-Athletes to be allowed to take a knee in protest, says Games chief

Athletes competing in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England will be allowed to take a knee in support of worldwide anti-racism movements, competition organizers said. Several major sports organizations have moved to allow prote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020