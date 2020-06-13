Kudlow says White House not concerned about a second coronavirus wave- WSJ
Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council, made his remarks in a private virtual meeting for clients of investment bank Evercore Inc, the Journal reported, citing a recording reviewed by the newspaper https://on.wsj.com/30zhDh7. “Basically, the story is there have been some flare-ups of the virus, very controllable,” Kudlow was quoted by the newspaper as saying.Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2020 07:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 07:01 IST
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is not concerned about a second wave of coronavirus cases, the Wall Street Journal reported. Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council, made his remarks in a private virtual meeting for clients of investment bank Evercore Inc, the Journal reported, citing a recording reviewed by the newspaper https://on.wsj.com/30zhDh7.
“Basically, the story is there have been some flare-ups of the virus, very controllable,” Kudlow was quoted by the newspaper as saying. It said his appearance in the closed meeting was approved by ethics lawyers.
ALSO READ
There has been no recent contact between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump: Govt sources.
White House punts economic update as election draws near
China's foreign ministry rejects US President Donald Trump's mediation offer to end border tensions with India.
Trump says protesters would have met 'vicious dogs' if White House fence breached
EXCLUSIVE-White House kept FDA in the dark on Russian ventilators for New York and New Jersey