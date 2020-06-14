Health News Roundup: Australia's largest states ease coronavirus curbs; Russia's total coronavirus cases exceed 520,000 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

AstraZeneca agrees to supply Europe with 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca Plc has signed a contract with European governments to supply the region with its potential vaccine against the coronavirus, the British drugmaker's latest deal to pledge its drug to help combat the pandemic. The contract is for up to 400 million doses of the vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, the company said on Saturday, adding that it was looking to expand the manufacturing of the vaccine, which it said it would provide for no profit during the pandemic.

Australia's largest states further ease coronavirus curbs

Australia's two largest states will further ease public coronavirus restrictions at libraries, community centers, and nightclubs, officials said on Sunday, despite recording increases in new infections. New South Wales (NSW), the most populous state, said that from July 1, a 50 person limit on indoor venues such as restaurants and churches would be scrapped, so long as the venues observed a one person per four square meter rule.

Russia's total coronavirus cases exceed 520,000

Russia reported 8,706 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising its cumulative tally above 520,000 as data showed that more than 2,700 people infected with the virus had died in April. With 520,129 cases, Russia has the third-highest number in the world after the United States and Brazil. Its official death toll stands at 6,829, many times lower than the figure seen in other countries with serious outbreaks.

Beijing should expand nucleic acid testing for coronavirus: spokesman

Beijing should expand the scope of nucleic acid testing for the new coronavirus in and the scope of sampling in the Chinese capital, a city government spokesman said on Sunday. He told a news conference Beijing has entered an "extraordinary period" after the city reported a record 36 confirmed new cases of the virus for Saturday.

India records biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases

India reported its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases on Saturday, adding 11,458 confirmed infections and taking its total count to more than 300,000, according to data from the federal health ministry. India is the fourth-worst affected country in the world, having surpassed the United Kingdom on Friday, with cases steadily increasingly despite a nationwide lockdown that began in late March and has since been loosened.

Mexico reports 3,494 new coronavirus cases: health ministry

Mexico's health ministry reported 3,494 new confirmed coronavirus infections along with 424 additional fatalities on Saturday, bringing the total in the country to 142,690 cases and 16,872 deaths. The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the official count.

China reports 57 new confirmed, 9 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases for June 13

China reported 57 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for June 13, the highest since April 13, according to data released by the national health authority on Sunday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 38 of the new confirmed cases were locally transmitted, with 36 of them in Beijing. This is the highest daily infection count for China's capital since authorities started releasing data.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 247 to 186,269: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 247 to 186,269, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by six to 8,787. U.S. CDC reports 2,038,344 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 2,038,344 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 22,317 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 711 to 114,625. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 12 versus its previous report on Friday.

UK death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 181 to 41,662

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 181 to 41,662 as of 1600 GMT on June 12, according to government data released on Saturday.